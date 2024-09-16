Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 292.1% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $175.39 on Monday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $159.04 and a 1 year high of $255.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.91. The firm has a market cap of $236.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $2.34. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $75.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.