Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,369 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 28.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 35,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 6,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 51,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.9% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC opened at $163.58 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $139.32 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

