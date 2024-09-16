Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 99,797 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99,797 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Berry Global Group worth $6,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BERY. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 74.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after acquiring an additional 46,379 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 131,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after buying an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $65.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.10. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $69.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BERY shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.82.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

