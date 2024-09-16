Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,922 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 16,707 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 100,680,644 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,821,963,000 after purchasing an additional 37,128,653 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 31.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 58,820,050 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $978,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138,639 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,479,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $821,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417,244 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 9,606,218 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $173,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 38.8% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,170,814 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $302,366,000 after buying an additional 5,080,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $20.84 on Monday. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $21.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.47.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Argus upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

