Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,525,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Marriott International by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,147,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,793,000 after buying an additional 934,304 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $153,697,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 557.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,967,000 after purchasing an additional 420,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $64,022,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $231.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.07. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.75 and a 52 week high of $260.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.18.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Articles

