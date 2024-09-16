Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.72 Million Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWX opened at $79.66 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.08 and a 52-week high of $80.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

