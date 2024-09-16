Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,245.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 41,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $559,679.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,006.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $391,406.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,661.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $559,679.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,006.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,640 shares of company stock valued at $974,351. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

WH opened at $78.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.63 and a 12 month high of $81.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

