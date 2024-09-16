Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.93 Million Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSL. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up previously from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.00.
Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $411.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $409.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.61. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $235.79 and a 1 year high of $443.87.
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.
In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.
