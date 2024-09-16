Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 396,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,669,000 after purchasing an additional 40,406 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Align Technology by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 3,647.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 36,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,982,000 after buying an additional 35,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Align Technology from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Friday. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.88.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $235.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,529,645.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,647,366.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $243.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.08. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $335.73.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

