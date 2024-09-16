Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 112,234 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823,022 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 112,234 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,148,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,669 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 658.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,072,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 931,429 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,786,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,357,000 after purchasing an additional 892,960 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 106.2% in the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,691,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 871,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 20.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,824,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,352,000 after purchasing an additional 834,200 shares during the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAN. StockNews.com cut Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Banco Santander stock opened at $4.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $77.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.14. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.27.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 15.35%. On average, analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

