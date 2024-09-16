Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Orion Energy Systems Price Performance

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $0.84 on Monday. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $19.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OESX. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 502,023 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,648,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,115 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 53,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,868,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

