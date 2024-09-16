OrthoPediatrics’ (KIDS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KIDS. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Friday.

KIDS opened at $32.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. OrthoPediatrics has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $36.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.13. The company has a market cap of $781.50 million, a P/E ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 1.18.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $52.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.40 million. On average, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $293,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 77,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,007.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the second quarter valued at $203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 345.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the second quarter valued at $514,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

