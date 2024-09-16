OrthoPediatrics’ (KIDS) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KIDS. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Friday.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance

Shares of KIDS stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $781.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average is $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. OrthoPediatrics has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $36.23.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $52.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.40 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $293,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 77,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,007.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the second quarter valued at $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 56.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the second quarter valued at $110,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the second quarter valued at $203,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

