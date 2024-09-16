OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Director Sells $415,230.00 in Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 3,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $415,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,175.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
OSI Systems Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $145.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.04 and a twelve month high of $158.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.48.
OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $480.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm raised their target price on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.
