Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

Oxford Industries stock opened at $85.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.53. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.95 and a 12-month high of $113.88.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $419.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.16 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on OXM. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.40.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

