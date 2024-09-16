Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the August 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,472,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $5.33 on Monday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average of $5.31.
Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.26%. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.02%.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
