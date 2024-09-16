Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the August 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,472,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $5.33 on Monday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average of $5.31.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.26%. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXLC. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.