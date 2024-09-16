Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,322,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,376 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $30,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 83,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 11,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $265,748.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,014.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 11,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $265,748.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,014.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 30,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $720,691.37. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,888.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPBI. Raymond James increased their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $24.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.25 and a beta of 1.23. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $30.13.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $154.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,015.46%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.