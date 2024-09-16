Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Palomar in a report issued on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Sarkar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Palomar’s current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $123.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Palomar from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $94.83 on Monday. Palomar has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $100.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.93. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palomar by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,487,000 after buying an additional 40,453 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 5.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,340,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,399,000 after acquiring an additional 69,615 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Palomar by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,076,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,752,000 after purchasing an additional 109,261 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Palomar by 15.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,295,000 after purchasing an additional 66,478 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Palomar by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 460,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,560,000 after buying an additional 27,199 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $162,420.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,365,930.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $162,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 53,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,365,930.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $549,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,674,001.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,146 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

