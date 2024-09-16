Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.25.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $500.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $481.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.72. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $583.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

