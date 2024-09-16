Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 276,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,685,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,655,000 after purchasing an additional 150,580 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 165.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDYG stock opened at $85.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.77. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $89.30.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

