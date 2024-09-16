Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 363 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $286.14 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $289.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

