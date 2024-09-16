Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 6,546 Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $48.83 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $48.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.97.

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

