Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 370.0% during the second quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 329,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,009,000 after buying an additional 259,400 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in Altria Group by 14.0% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $2,723,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth approximately $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.6 %

MO stock opened at $52.96 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $54.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.36%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

