Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEMV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 188,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,183,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 542,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,159,000 after acquiring an additional 261,211 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EEMV opened at $60.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.50.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

