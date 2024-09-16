Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Strive Emerging Markets Ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:STXE)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Strive Emerging Markets Ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:STXE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Strive Emerging Markets Ex-China ETF were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Strive Emerging Markets Ex-China ETF during the first quarter worth $526,000.

Strive Emerging Markets Ex-China ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA STXE opened at $30.26 on Monday. Strive Emerging Markets Ex-China ETF has a twelve month low of $23.79 and a twelve month high of $31.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $93.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.81.

About Strive Emerging Markets Ex-China ETF

The Strive Emerging Markets Ex-China ETF (STXE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US 1000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid and large cap companies in emerging markets, excluding China. STXE was launched on Jan 31, 2023 and is managed by Strive.

