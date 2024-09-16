Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 392.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares during the period. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 9,756.3% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $2,967,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 52.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,844,000 after buying an additional 12,099 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $476.96 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $298.86 and a 1 year high of $490.18. The company has a market capitalization of $87.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total transaction of $252,783.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total transaction of $252,783.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total transaction of $848,010.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,647.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $1,332,825 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moody’s from $420.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $482.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.08.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

