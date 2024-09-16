Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,409 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the second quarter worth $58,356,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,893,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,279,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,807,000 after buying an additional 215,580 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the first quarter worth about $18,920,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 713,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,305,000 after buying an additional 26,522 shares during the period.

Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $26.54 on Monday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $23.76 and a 52-week high of $26.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average of $25.75.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

