Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 220,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 13,432 shares in the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 555,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,847,000 after purchasing an additional 82,812 shares during the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 773,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,687,000 after purchasing an additional 21,841 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,287,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,425,000 after purchasing an additional 303,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $268,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $26.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

