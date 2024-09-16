Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,093,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,594,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,316,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 642.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,470,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $331,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868,683 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,877,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $773,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $84.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $84.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.05.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.65.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

