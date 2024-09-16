Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth $17,681,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,053,000 after purchasing an additional 299,667 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 564,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after buying an additional 217,159 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,378,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,753,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,416,000 after buying an additional 196,272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $57.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $59.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

