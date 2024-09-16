Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 2,378,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,527,000 after purchasing an additional 87,173 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 372.2% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 106,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 84,074 shares in the last quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,705,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,058,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,953,000 after purchasing an additional 115,904 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $33.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.02. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

