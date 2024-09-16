Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,619 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $90.00 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $91.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.79. The company has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa America raised shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.92.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

