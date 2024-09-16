Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

SDY stock opened at $140.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $140.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.76.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.