Parallel Advisors LLC Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $482,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $740,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,687,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,498,000 after purchasing an additional 533,884 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BINC opened at $53.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.84 and its 200-day moving average is $52.37. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $53.35.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

