Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 1,983 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 17.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,271,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002,450 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,782,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,367,000 after purchasing an additional 164,183 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,684,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122,965 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,424,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,617,000 after buying an additional 889,178 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,376,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,487,000 after purchasing an additional 205,185 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $78.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $87.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.71 and its 200 day moving average is $76.24.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.04%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

