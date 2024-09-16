Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 8,820 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,820 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.29.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $111.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $438.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

