Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $259,967,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,004,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,877 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $69,384,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,265,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,865,000 after purchasing an additional 354,946 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,233,000 after buying an additional 277,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.58.

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $429,179.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $104.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.13 and a 200-day moving average of $104.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

