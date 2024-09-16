Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 160.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $259.61 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $268.30. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.42.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
