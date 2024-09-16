Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,080 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,042,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,121,000 after purchasing an additional 25,289 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 921,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,085,000 after buying an additional 34,596 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 911,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,828,000 after buying an additional 72,972 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 911,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,894,000 after acquiring an additional 250,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 796,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after acquiring an additional 49,932 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IBDP opened at $25.15 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $25.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average is $25.07.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

