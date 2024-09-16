Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 126 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 164.0% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IWB opened at $307.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.14. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $224.41 and a 1-year high of $309.61.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.