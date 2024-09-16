Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 147 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $494,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth about $134,000.

Shares of VCR opened at $328.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $315.61 and its 200 day moving average is $311.03. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $247.52 and a 12-month high of $332.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

