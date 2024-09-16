Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 280 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,740 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $249.12 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $258.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.00 and a 200 day moving average of $239.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $151.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.79.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

