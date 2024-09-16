Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 5,251 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,251 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DWX. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 56.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 44,166 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 734,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,099,000 after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares during the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $652,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 139.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterweight Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DWX opened at $38.85 on Monday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $38.97. The company has a market cap of $497.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average is $35.60.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

