Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,385,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 238,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 327,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,538,000 after purchasing an additional 15,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 94,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.61 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.41.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

