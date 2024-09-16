PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 604.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 45,544 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in PayPal by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 234,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its holdings in PayPal by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 51,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.56.

PayPal Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $70.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.55 and its 200-day moving average is $63.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $74.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

