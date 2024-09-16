PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 316,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 84,224 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $18,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 604.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 45,544 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 234,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its holdings in PayPal by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 51,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $70.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $74.40. The stock has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. New Street Research started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa America raised PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PayPal

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.