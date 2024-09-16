PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PDD were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in PDD by 2.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PDD by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in PDD by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in PDD by 6.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in PDD by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD stock opened at $94.99 on Monday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.01 and a 1-year high of $164.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $130.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.36.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $20.58. PDD had a return on equity of 48.14% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $97.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. PDD’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on PDD from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PDD from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PDD from $193.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on PDD from $224.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.78.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

