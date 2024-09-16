Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Director Katherine C. Doyle Sells 8,954 Shares

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) Director Katherine C. Doyle sold 8,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $244,444.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Perrigo Stock Performance
NYSE PRGO opened at $27.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -396.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.99. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Perrigo Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perrigo
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at $41,982,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,940,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,821,000 after buying an additional 881,191 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 675.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 970,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after buying an additional 845,470 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter worth about $19,040,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3,796.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 582,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,736,000 after acquiring an additional 567,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRGO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.
Perrigo Company Profile
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.
