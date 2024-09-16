Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Director Katherine C. Doyle Sells 8,954 Shares

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) Director Katherine C. Doyle sold 8,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $244,444.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Perrigo Stock Performance

NYSE PRGO opened at $27.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -396.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.99. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perrigo

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,571.43%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at $41,982,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,940,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,821,000 after buying an additional 881,191 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 675.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 970,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after buying an additional 845,470 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter worth about $19,040,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3,796.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 582,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,736,000 after acquiring an additional 567,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRGO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Featured Articles

