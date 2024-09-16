Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Perspective Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Perspective Therapeutics Price Performance

NYSE CATX opened at $15.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.64. Perspective Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $19.05.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Perspective Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 1,313.4% during the first quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 106,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 99,293 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,780,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,158,000 after buying an additional 4,566,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

