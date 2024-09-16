Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells C$290,000.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Tavis Aaron Carlson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total transaction of C$290,000.00.

Tavis Aaron Carlson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

On Friday, July 12th, Tavis Aaron Carlson bought 100 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.92 per share, with a total value of C$1,492.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Up 0.2 %

TSE PEY opened at C$14.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.79. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a one year low of C$11.09 and a one year high of C$15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.76.

Peyto Exploration & Development Announces Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.01). Peyto Exploration & Development had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of C$256.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$257.10 million.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEY shares. Scotiabank upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. CIBC lowered their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PEY

About Peyto Exploration & Development

(Get Free Report)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.